Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Winn drives in 3 runs, Cardinals take advantage of De La Cruz's error in 10th for 7-5 win over Reds

AP
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 08:00 am IST

Winn drives in 3 runs, Cardinals take advantage of De La Cruz's error in 10th for 7-5 win over Reds

CINCINNATI — Masyn Winn drove in three runs, Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés each homered and the St. Louis Cardinals took advantage of Elly De La Cruz's throwing error in the 10th inning to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Friday night.

With the game tied at 5, Willson Contreras hit a grounder off Tony Santillan to De La Cruz and the shortstop bounced his throw to Spencer Steer, who couldn't handle it at first base and allowed Nathan Church to score the go-ahead run. It was De La Cruz’s 22nd error, the most in baseball.

Winn drove in Contreras two batters later to make it 7-5.

Matt Svanson got the win. Ryan Fernandez got three outs, including De La Cruz on a strikeout to end the game, for his first save of the season.

De La Cruz doubled, tripled and scored twice for the Reds, who lost their fourth in a row. Ke’Bryan Hayes' solo homer in the eighth tied it at 5 for Cincinnati. Steer and Noelvi Marte homered earlier.

Reds starter Zach Littell allowed four runs in the first three innings, then retired 14 consecutive batters.

Steer couldn't hold onto the bouncing throw from De La Cruz in the 10th, allowing a run to score on a what would have been the end of the inning.

Hayes' tying home run in the eighth was just his fifth of the season. In 26 games since being traded to the Reds, he has three homers. He had two in 100 games with Pittsburgh this season.

The Reds will send LHP Andrew Abbott against Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy on Saturday night.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

