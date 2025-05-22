With or without Postecoglou, Spurs can 'break the cycle'

Tottenham ended a run of 17 years without a trophy by winning the Europa League and it could spark further success at the club whether coach Ange Postecoglou stays in his job or not. HT Image

The Australian led Spurs to their first European trophy since 1984 but could be sacked with the team 17th in the Premier League, in their worst domestic campaign since they were promoted back to the top flight in 1978.

Their 1-0 win over Manchester United in Bilbao earned Tottenham Champions League football next season and potentially £100 million as a result.

It is money which could be used to bolster a squad that lacks quality in some areas, but was also hampered by injuries.

However, the biggest step forward for Spurs could be on a psychological level, having ended a barren spell spanning nearly two decades, since they won the League Cup in 2008.

Postecoglou accepted he may not be in charge next season but said he believes his players will be bolstered by the experience.

"Unfortunately, the longer it goes on, it's harder to break that cycle sometimes," he said.

"Until you take that monkey off your back, you don't understand what it feels like."

The coach said his young side would begin to crave the taste of success and now understood the work they had to put in to achieve it.

"We've got a really young group of players and you can talk to them about success and what it means but until they feel it, it doesn't become real and I've got no doubt that all those boys tonight having this feeling will want this again and to get it again they're going to have to make similar sacrifices," he told reporters.

"They've climbed a mountain now so they know what it takes to get to where we are and I think that accelerates the opportunities to build a team that can be successful and competitive at the highest level for years to come."

Postecoglou watched at a slight remove as his players celebrated wildly.

The coach described himself as a "serial winner" and said he had learned a thing or two while picking up trophies with Celtic, and Australian side Brisbane Roar among others.

"I've learned to understand that what makes nights like these memorable is to remember them," he said.

"I kind of stand back and just watch everyone else enjoy it and that's all I need."

Tottenham experienced heartbreak in the all-English Champions League final in Madrid in 2019, as they fell 2-0 against Liverpool.

While none of the club's younger players, including goalscorer Brennan Johnson, 23, were there to suffer it, captain Son Heung-min was and he was delighted to finally earn his first trophy at the club.

"I felt the pressure, I wanted it so badly, the last seven days I was dreaming every single day... I can sleep easy now," he said.

Departed Spurs great Harry Kane, who won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich this season for the first trophy of his career, spent over a decade playing for the club without tasting success before leaving in 2023 to find it elsewhere.

After claiming their third Europa League crown, Tottenham will have another chance to lift silverware in the UEFA Super Cup after the summer break, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain or Inter Milan, who meet in the Champions League final.

It will be a quick test of Postecoglou's theory that Spurs have made significant progress, even if he is not on the bench to see it.

"I haven't had any discussions , nobody has spoken to me about anything, I'm going to go back to my hotel room, get my family and friends together, open up a nice bottle of Scotch, have a couple of quiet ones, get ready for a massive parade on Friday," he said.

"Then Monday I'm going on holidays with my beautiful family because I deserve it, and 'Que Sera, Sera'.

