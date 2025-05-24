Wolves 'desperate' to defend home court as Thunder lead series 2-0

The Minnesota Timberwolves know that time is running out for them to make a run at the NBA Finals. HT Image

The Timberwolves will try to help their cause when they play the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night in Minneapolis. The Thunder lead the best-of-seven series 2-0, and the Timberwolves need to defend their home court in order to avoid an abrupt end to the season.

"We've got to be desperate," Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels said. "Every possession matters. Every game, everything matters. We've just got to be super desperate and play smart."

The Thunder have relied on smart play to win the first two games. They rallied in the second half for a 114-88 victory in Game 1 before notching a 118-103 win in Game 2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the Thunder with 34.5 points per game through the series' first two games. He also is averaging 8.5 assists and four rebounds per game.

It has been a special week for Gilgeous-Alexander, who also brought home the NBA's Most Valuable Player award. He praised his coach, Mark Daigneault, for leading the team and helping with his development.

"I'm going to be nice. Mark is insane," Gilgeous-Alexander joked. "Now, he's insane in the best way possible. He is so annoying with how particular he is with little things. ... He's so focused on the things that matter, and he does not let those slip no matter what.

"And it doesn't matter if it's raining outside, sunny outside, I just had 100 points, I just had two points. He holds me to a standard that never wavers."

The same is true for Gilgeous-Alexander's teammates. Jalen Williams is averaging 22.5 points and Chet Holmgren is scoring 18.5 ppg in the series as Holmgren returns to his home state of Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are led by Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 25 points and nine rebounds through the first two games of the series. Edwards will try to find a better rhythm after shooting 43.6 percent overall and 23.5 percent from 3-point range across Games 1 and 2.

Three other Timberwolves players are scoring in double digits during the series: Julius Randle , McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker .

Randle is eager to bounce back in Game 3 after struggling on Thursday. He watched from the bench during key moments in the fourth quarter, and he is determined to stay on the court in the most important moments Saturday.

"For the most part, probably just standing and spectating a little bit too much," Randle said. "I've got to get myself into action, get myself on the move."

Meanwhile, the Thunder are eager to continue to force turnovers against the Timberwolves. Minnesota has committed 10 more turnovers than Oklahoma City during the first two games of the series.

"It's really about what level of discomfort we're able to put on the opponent," Daigneault said. "If that's inefficient shots, or long possessions, or making them work for everything, or a turnover we don't really worry about what the outcome of those possessions are. We're just trying to make sure we control what we can control."

