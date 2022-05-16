Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen beats Charley Davison 5-0 in quarters to confirm India's first medal
others

Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen beats Charley Davison 5-0 in quarters to confirm India's first medal

India confirmed its first medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships as Nikhat Zareen defeated England's Charley Davison 5-0 in the quarterfinal of the 52kg category. Nikhat will take home at least a bronze medal.
Nikhat Zareen defeated Charley Davison 5-0. (IBA)
Published on May 16, 2022 05:46 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India confirmed its first medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships as Nikhat Zareen defeated England's Charley Davison 5-0 in the quarterfinal of the 52kg category. Nikhat, who has entered the semi-final, will take home at least a bronze medal.

Nikhat dominated her opponent to register an emphatic win and will now fight for silver on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, India's first bout was between Nitu and Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova, where the Indian pugilist lost 2-3.

The 12th IBA Women's World Boxing Championships features a total of 310 boxers across 73 nations. The biggest delegations in the championship: India, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Ukraine with a maximum of 12 pugilists.

More to follow… 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
nikhat zareen
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP