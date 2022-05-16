Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen beats Charley Davison 5-0 in quarters to confirm India's first medal

India confirmed its first medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships as Nikhat Zareen defeated England's Charley Davison 5-0 in the quarterfinal of the 52kg category. Nikhat, who has entered the semi-final, will take home at least a bronze medal.

Nikhat dominated her opponent to register an emphatic win and will now fight for silver on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, India's first bout was between Nitu and Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova, where the Indian pugilist lost 2-3.

The 12th IBA Women's World Boxing Championships features a total of 310 boxers across 73 nations. The biggest delegations in the championship: India, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Ukraine with a maximum of 12 pugilists.

