Titleholder New Zealand and Ireland reached the Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinals on Sunday. Woodman-Wickliffe makes history as New Zealand reaches Women's Rugby World Cup quarters

New Zealand scorched Japan 62-19 in Exeter and Ireland got past Spain 43-27 in Northampton.

The achievement was Ireland's best at a World Cup since it got to the 2014 semifinals, after beating New Zealand for the first time. The Irish and Black Ferns meet next weekend to decide the winner of Pool C.

New Zealand poured 10 tries on a spirited Japan despite another series of errors and a red card.

The Black Ferns got history out of the way quickly; their opening try was by winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, who slipped two tackles to score her record-extending 50th in her 30th test and record-extending 22nd in her 12th World Cup match. She came out of retirement this year and has become the highest international try-scorer for New Zealand among women and men.

While slow to get going after Japan scored the first try through wing Sakurako Hatada, the Black Ferns moved up the gears quickly. More slick tries by Jorja Miller, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Kennedy Tukuafu and Risi Pouri-Lane lifted them to almost a point-a-minute pace at 38-5 up at halftime.

But they stalled in the second half as Japan lifted their effort, scored the opening try of the half again through scrumhalf Moe Tsukui, and forced New Zealand into rushed errors and ill discipline.

Replacement lock Laura Bayfield received two yellow cards for a deliberate knock-on and collapsing a maul. The two yellows became a 20-minute red card and a penalty try for Japan in the 67th.

Japan trailed 43-19. In their only previous match with New Zealand in 2022, they lost 96-12.

New Zealand took Bayfield's exit in stride and scored three tries in four minutes; a second for Miller, a third for Sorensen-McGee after a 60-meter solo run past four defenders, and the last for Renee Holmes from an unselfish Woodman-Wickliffe.

The 18-year-old Sorensen-McGee finished with 23 points and the player of the match award.

Holmes was the halftime replacement for center Sylvia Brunt, who failed an HIA.

Ireland and Spain split their last two matches by a combined three points and gave another absorbing match.

The Irish had to make more tackles and spent more time in their half, but their discipline was better and they were more clinical, scoring seven tries to Spain's five.

After failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup — Spain beat Ireland 8-7 in qualifying — Ireland has returned to the party with two bonus-point wins, and both without its injured star No. 8 Aoife Wafer.

Many of the game's tries had a familiar theme, with forwards battering the line, slimming the defense and a back scoring out wide.

Ireland jumped ahead with tries by flyhalf Dannah O'Brien from a lucky bounce and wing Amee-Leigh Costigan but Spain leveled at 12-12 with scores from wing Claudia Perez after a 50:22 and hooker Marieta Roman after a lineout trick play.

In the last six minutes of the half, Ireland restored the 12-point lead with tries by backs Eve Higgins after Spain couldn't clear its lines, and Anna McGann.

Ireland botched the second-half kickoff and Spain center Claudia Peña scored.

But Ireland No. 8 Grace Moore crashed over twice in succession to make the scoreline safer at 36-17.

Spain made nine lineup changes after a battering from New Zealand last weekend but was relentless to the end again.

McGann scored a second try for Ireland but Spain finished better with tries by lock Lourdes Alameda and replacement hooker Cristina Blanco from the same lineout trick play that worked in the first half.

