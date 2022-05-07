World Athletics Day: Sachin to Usain Bolt, who is the champ for these stars?

Any inspiring story speaks to those who seek motivation. And on World Athletics Day, which is celebrated around this time in May every year, some popular sportspersons choose the tales of grit and glory, outside the field they chose to pursue. These narratives serve as a stimulus for them to strive harder and achieve bigger dreams, pushing the boundaries of their own sport. Read who inspires them in their journey, and how!

Hima Das: Thank Sachin sir for being role model to generations

Hima Das, 22, sprinter, scripted history in 2018 by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a medal at any track event at the World Athletics Championships, junior or senior, and says, “One athlete that I draw my inspiration from is Sachin Tendulkar! His dedication and passion towards his sport have always been impeccable. Even after he put his bat down, he has kept himself associated with the sport and that is something I would like to do as well in the future. I would like to thank Sachin sir for being a role model to not just me but to generations of athletes who he has motivated to do better each day. As I continue to learn from his incredible journey, I hope one day, I’ll inspire the aspiring athletes just like I was inspired by him.”

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran: Bolt shows how anything is achievable

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, 29, table tennis player, who has been setting benchmarks in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings, says, “One of favourite old-time athletes who has been a huge inspiration for me is Usain Bolt. I think what he has achieved is remarkable. One thing I really like about him is his self-belief and how he speaks and run without doubting himself and with conviction. If you go after it with all your might, definitely anything is achievable. That passion and persistence has really inspired me. I’ve seen a lot of his races where I feel like he’s flying on the tracks. I think if one thing I could ask for is to have a friendly, non-competitive run with him one day!”

Sarthak Bhambri: Phelps proves that hard work can break mountains

Sarthak Bhambri, 23, Tokyo Olympian sprinter who has proven his mettle in 400m says he looks up to 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps as his role model. “It’s not because he is the most decorated Olympian ever but because he has proved himself to everyone, alongside injuries and even bad company. He once again fought for his title and won it,” says Bhambri, referring to the time the American swimmer said he was in depression and had hit rock bottom. The lesson that Bhambri draws from his story is: “Hard work and determination can break mountains too.”

Ekta Bhyan: Amit Saroha teaches that sports must be a way of life

Ekta Bhyan, 36, club and discus thrower says she draws inspiration the most from Arjuna awardee Amit Saroha — a former hockey player and para-athlete — who “being an active athlete himself still mentors and coaches many para athletes”. “He introduced many persons with disabilities, especially from the rural area, to the world of para sports. Many of his disciples are medallists at national and international level. So, his exceptional work for persons with disabilities and para sports made him a source of motivation for not only persons with disabilities but for everyone. Sports must be a way of life where we push our mental and physical boundaries to bring positive change and progress in ourselves and also in our society by implementing sports values everywhere,” shares the Tokyo Paralympian.

