BERN — Esther González scored twice and world champion Spain delivered a statement of intent by routing Portugal 5-0 in their Women’s European Championship opener on Thursday. World champion Spain routs Portugal 5-0 in their Euro 2025 opener

The 32-year-old González became the oldest player to score for Spain, minutes before 18-year-old Vicky López became the youngest.

Spain captain Alexia Putellas also scored for La Roja, showing she’s ready to lead the team to success after missing Euro 2022 with a knee injury. Spain lost to eventual winner England in the quarterfinals of that tournament.

Substitute Cristina Martin-Prieto completed the scoring with a header in stoppage time.

González wasted little time before opening the scoring after 87 seconds with a flick past Inês Pereira. It quickly became apparent the Portugal goalkeeper would have a busy game. She did.

Only 24 minutes were played when the fans started a Mexican wave around the nearly 30,000-capacity Wankdorf Stadium, normally home to Swiss Super League team Young Boys. The club also has a women’s team, which is also called Young Boys.

Spain dominated possession in a textbook first-half display. Teammates’ work off the ball ensured there was always a passing option. No player had the ball for long as it zipped around and the Portuguese players were left to chase it.

But Spain coach Montse Tomé may have concerns about her team's second-half performance as her players' level of control dropped. Martin-Prieto's late goal was the only addition.

The game was preceded by a moment's silence for Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, killed in a car crash with his brother the night before.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.