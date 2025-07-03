Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt said Thursday that beating Japan this weekend would be "massive" for his struggling side as they look to end a record losing streak. Wounded Wales looking for 'massive' win over Japan

The Welsh go into the first of two away games against Japan having lost their last 17 Tests a record for a Tier One country in the professional era.

Conditions are likely to be tricky in steamy Kitakyushu, with temperatures expected to reach 32 Celsius and humidity making the ball slippery.

But Sherratt, who has returned as caretaker head coach for the tour, believes a win over Eddie Jones's Japan can be "the start of something" for the wounded Welsh.

"It's massive," Sherratt said after naming his team with hooker Dewi Lake as captain.

"I spoke to the players before we came away and I wondered what their motivation was and why they were coming here.

"The short answer was that they want to win for Wales."

Flanker Josh Macleod returns for his first game since 2022, winning his third cap starting in the back row alongside Alex Mann and Taulupe Faletau.

Aaron Wainwright and Tommy Reffell were named on the bench.

Fly-half Sam Costelow and lock Ben Carter also return to the starting line-up after missing the Six Nations through injury.

Kieran Hardy makes his first appearancve of the season at scrum-half while centre Johnny Williams returns for the first time since the 2023 World Cup.

Sherratt said Wales had "done everything we can to prepare" for the hot conditions, including training in heat chambers before travelling to Japan.

"It's not the heat, it's the ball it's very difficult to keep the ball dry," he said.

"It's probably going to be a game on TV where the conditions look perfect, but for the players, the ball's really greasy. It tests your skill set."

Wales have been welcomed by fans in the southwestern city of Kitakyushu, where they were based during the 2019 World Cup.

"In 2019, there was a real affinity and connection between the Japanese people and Welsh team and that has certainly lasted until now," said Sherratt.

"We're really hoping that we've got some Japanese fans cheering for Wales on Saturday."

Wales :

Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Johnny Williams, Ben Thomas, Josh Adams; Sam Costelow, Kieran Hardy; Taulupe Faletau, Josh Macleod, Alex Mann; Teddy Williams, Ben Carter; Keiron Assiratti, Dewi Lake , Nicky Smith.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Gareth Thomas, Archie Griffin, James Ratti, Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Joe Roberts.

