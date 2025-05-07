Your impact will echo in dressing room forever: Tributes pour in as Rohit retires from Tests

New Delhi, The Indian cricket fraternity was united in paying tribute as Rohit Sharma on Wednesday brought down the curtain on his Test career a journey that saw him evolve from a "quiet fighter to a leader," leaving behind an impact that will "echo in the dressing room forever." HT Image

Rohit called time on his red-ball career with immediate effect, bringing the curtains to a remarkable journey.

Having already stepped away from T20 Internationals after leading India to World Cup glory last year, the 38-year-old will now focus solely on captaining the ODI side.

As the news broke, heartfelt tributes poured in from across the cricketing fraternity.

India's World Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reflected on the evolution of a "quiet fighter."

"Test cricket asks a lot of you - grit, patience, and character. Brotherman, you gave it everything and yet made it look effortless. From a quiet fighter to a leader at the top, your journey in whites has been special. Proud of you, go well," Yuvraj said.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant echoed the emotional void Rohit's absence would leave in the Test team.

"Your presence and impact will echo in that dressing room forever. Always love, @rohitsharma45 bhai," Pant posted on Instagram.

"A master, a leader & a gem!" India head coach Gautam Gambhir posted on his X account.

"End of an era! @ImRo45, your grit, grace, and leadership in Test cricket will always remain a big part of India’s cricket journey. Thank you for the memories, Captain!," said former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly felt Rohit made "the right decision at the right time."

India batter Mayank Agarwal took a walk down memory lane.

"The walks from the pavilion, the silent understanding between the 22 yards, the shared laughs in the dressing room, and the dominating mindset in the middle. Glad to have shared these memories in the whites with you," Mayank wrote.

Former India pacer RP Singh hailed Rohit's "immeasurable" contribution to Indian cricket as a player and a leader.

"Big salute to @ImRo45!Your contributions to Indian cricket are immeasurable. From thrilling knocks to leading the team with passion & pride, you've given it your all. Wishing you a well-deserved break & a future filled with joy! Singh.

Young India opener Yashaswi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel also paid tributes to Rohit.

"Rohit bhai, sharing the crease with you in whites was nothing less than a blessing. Thank you for everything," Jaiswal said.

Dhruv Jurel, who was handed his Test debut under Rohit, added: "Always my first skipper. Happy Retirement, Rohit bhaiya."

Rohit bows out from Tests as India's most prolific batter in the second half of his career, overall scoring 4301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57.

ICC president Jay Shah hailed Rohit's contribution.

"Thank you @ImRo45 for your bold leadership in Test cricket, and the entertainment you provided to fans of the longest format over your career. Wishing you all the best for future innings on and off the field!" Shah wrote.

"Rohit Sharma’s impact on Indian cricket transcends records and statistics. He brought a sense of calm and assurance to the team – both as a player and as a captain. His ability to stay composed under pressure and to consistently put the team’s needs above his own made him a truly special player and leader," BCCI President Roger Binny said.

"Indian cricket has been fortunate to have a figure like Rohit – someone who upheld the highest standards of professionalism and sportsmanship. He leaves behind not just a remarkable playing record, but a culture of discipline and selflessness that will inspire future generations,” he added.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan reminisced Rohit's exploits in England, while wishing him good luck for the future.

"Congratulations @ImRo45 on your test career. 2021 test series in England will be remembered for your heroics. Go well in your next phase," Pathan said.

Former India leggie Amit Mishra also acknowledged Rohit's decade-long career in whites.

"Congratulations on a legendary Test career, @ImRo45. You’ve made India proud. All the best for your ODI journey. God bless you."

Former India pacer Munaf Patel praised Rohit's achievements in the longest format of the game.

"Thank you for amazing memories Kaptaan Shaab Congratulations on your amazing Career and all your achievements in #TestCricket," Munaf tweeted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.