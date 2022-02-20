Shades of Zidane’s 2006 masterclass in Kane’s City conquest

Like Zidane in 2006, Kane’s form has been iffy this term. “I was really sad at the start of the season when he didn’t score and people were talking. He was working for the team. You could see today as well, he was working hard. It was unbelievable. Working with him is a big honour,” said Son.

Guardiola praised Kane and Conte said he was outstanding. Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer tweeted their appreciation. “What a performance from Harry Kane,” said Lineker. “Always thought @HKane would perform brilliantly and score at The Etihad.” For Shearer it was, a “centre forward masterclass from @HKane.”

But there was more to Kane than finishing chances. In the 13th minute, he found wingback Emerson Royal with a glorious crossfield ball. It was Son in the 54th with a raking pass down the right and again in the 71st when Kane looked up to spot the Korean and delivered the perfect ball. There were many brilliant players in blue but the one who shone brightest wore white.

That Kane did, with a shot and a header for Spurs’ second and third goals. He made it 2-1 when City were bossing after Ilkay Guendogan had scored capitalising on a Lloris error. And he won the tie after Riyad Mahrez’s stoppage-time penalty—Kane called it heartbreaking—looked like it had given City a point.

Like Zidane, Kane, dropping deep, imposed himself early; his exquisite pass for Son led to Kulusevski scoring. The ‘Harry-met-Sonny’ show is now one of the longest running hits in the Premier League, and the 36th time they combined for a goal came in the 59th minute. No two have done more and only Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba have as many. Patting Kane on the back, Son told the official broadcasters: “Sometimes I cross the ball and he is inside the box, finishing so well.”

Kane’s own numbers were telling. Only 38 touches, he had three shots on target, the maximum by any player, and completed 20 of his 30 passes. He could have got a hattrick and thought he did only for Dejan Kulusevski to be ruled off-side. But like with Zinedine Zidane’s incandescence in the 2006 World Cup quarter-final, Kane’s contribution was more than the sum of his numbers. That night in Frankfurt, France had more of the ball as Zidane bossed a galaxy of Brazil stars (Ronaldo, Kaka, Ronaldino, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Lucio). If Zidane’s grace was complemented by the energy of Patrick Vieira and Claude Makelele and the runs of Franck Ribery, Florent Malouda and Thierry Henry, Kane had Cristian Romero, Kulusevski, Son and Hugo Lloris ensuring his brilliance fetched full points.

“He was outstanding,” Glenn Hoddle, who was part of the 87-88 double, said about Kane on television after Spurs’ 3-2 win. Scoring twice and setting up one against a Guardiola team is rare and usually happens when it has a defensive meltdown. That wasn’t how this game unfolded; Spurs had seven touches in the opposition penalty box—the corresponding number for City was 62. City had 71% possession and had 10 corners to none by Spurs. City had 21 shots; Spurs had six. Crucially, five of those six were on target; City had four.

Worst time to face City, one of the best teams in the world, said Son Heung-min before adding, maybe it was the best time to do that. Kane certainly thought so.

That led to settling-down pangs for Kane at the club he joined as an 11-year-old in 2004, a Spurs slump and change of coach in November adding to the drama of people turning down the job before the season began. Like with Romelu Lukaku, current head coach Antonio Conte’s interview to Sky Italy needed an apology for sanity to be restored but Spurs went to City on Saturday having lost their last three games. Not just that, Kane had never scored against Pep Guardiola’s City who were on a 16-game, 112-day unbeaten run. And the last time Spurs had done the double on City was in 1987-88.

You know the story. Kane was assiduously courted by City; they needed a No 9 to their bevy of False Nines and so made multiple offers, the last one reportedly worth 150 million euros and add-ons. Tired of the possibility of no major silverware at Spurs, England captain Kane too wanted out. As Kane sat out of Tottenham Hotspur’s home game against City, pitch-side pundits said the deal should go through, everyone should move on. But Spurs were stubborn in refusing to sell.

The week that began with a Kylian Mbappe show in Paris also had Harry Kane’s masterclass at Manchester City; performances that should redouble efforts of their current employers and suitors to keep/buy them. Kane’s form on the night might even have kept Tottenham Hotspur’s top-four hopes alive and opened a Premier League title race that looked settled before the year was rung in.

