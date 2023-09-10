News / Sports / Sadhguru inaugurates first-ever MotoGP Bharat at opening ceremony

Sadhguru inaugurates first-ever MotoGP Bharat at opening ceremony

ANI |
Sep 10, 2023 12:18 AM IST

Sadhguru also autographed a helmet addressed to Moto GP Bharat event organizing team with a beautiful message.

Spiritual guru Sadhguru has inaugurated the inaugural MotoGP Bharat opening ceremony on Friday. "Fairstreet Sports, the organizer of the MotoGP Bharat commencing in the country for the first-ever time on September 22nd -24th 2023 is honoured to have renowned Indian Yogi, mystic and visionary, Sadhguru at the opening ceremony to inaugurate the event by riding a couple of laps at the Buddh International Circuit on the Friday, September 22, 2023," said a statement from MotoGP Bharat.

Sadhguru’s passion for motorcycles is as undiminished today as it was during his college years. He recalled how his motorbike often served as much more than just a vehicle.

His connection with motorcycles took on a higher purpose, when last year, Sadhguru spearheading the Save Soil Movement, undertook an arduous 100-day, 30,000 km lone motorcycle journey from London to southern India, covering 27 countries across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and India to create public awareness and garner support for nations to implement soil friendly policies.

Sadhguru also autographed a helmet addressed to Moto GP Bharat event organizing team with a beautiful message "Four wheels for comfort, two wheels for the love of life! Safe riding – Sadhguru"

As the date of the opening ceremony draws closer, anticipation grows among biking enthusiasts and sports fans alike. Sadhguru’s presence promises to add a new dimension to the event, reflecting the unity of diverse passions and a shared commitment to global well-being.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
