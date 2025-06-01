Scottie Scheffler emerges as leader at Memorial after Round 3

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler charged into the lead in the third round of the Memorial Tournament on Saturday, posting birdies on four of the final five holes for a 4-under-par 68 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. HT Image

Scheffler, at 8-under 208 going into Sunday's final round, is one shot ahead of Ben Griffin, who had a bogey on the last hole. Griffin, who was the second-round co-leader and built his advantage to five strokes, notched 72.

Canada's Nick Taylor holds third place at 5 under after shooting 74.

Scheffler had a pair of 70s in the first two rounds then had 13 straight pars to begin his round Saturday.

Griffin is aiming to win for the second week in a row after winning his first PGA Tour individual championship at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. He had four consecutive bogeys Nos. 9-12 before later registering consecutive birdies to get back on track.

Taylor's erratic back nine included a double bogey on No. 12 followed by a bogey then a 117-yard shot from the fairway for an eagle to conclude an eventful three-hole stretch.

Griffin and Taylor were tied for the lead when the third round began, but through nine holes, the gap was four strokes despite Griffin's bogey on the ninth hole and reduced the margin from five shots.

Taylor began with a pair of bogeys before settling in with nine consecutive pars prior to his wild sequence.

Jordan Spieth , Keegan Bradley and Austria's Sepp Straka are tied for fourth place at 3 under.

Akshay Bhatia, who was two shots behind Griffin and Taylor through the second round, tumbled to a tie for 23rd with a birdie-less 80 that included two double-bogeys.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.