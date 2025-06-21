Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Shanto clinches second ton as Bangladesh set Sri Lanka 296-run target

AFP |
Jun 21, 2025 04:01 PM IST

Shanto clinches second ton as Bangladesh set Sri Lanka 296-run target

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored his second century of the match as Bangladesh declared on 285 for six on Saturday to set Sri Lanka a challenging target of 296 in 37 overs on the final day of the first Test in Galle.

HT Image
HT Image

The Bangladesh captain brought up the milestone in unorthodox fashion with a reverse sweep for a single off debutant Tharindu Rathnayake to join an exclusive club of players to score centuries in both innings of a Test.

Shanto's undefeated 125 came after a commanding 148 in the first innings.

It was the second time he had achieved the feat, his first coming against Afghanistan in 2023. Mominul Haque is the only other Bangladesh player to have scored centuries in both innings of a Test.

However, questions could be asked about the timing of Bangladesh's declaration.

With the clock ticking and only 37 overs left in the day, the tourists may rue not ending their innings sooner to give themselves more time to attack Sri Lanka's top order.

Rain spoiled the morning session, with Bangladesh resuming at 177-3. They had slowly reached 237-4 when it began raining, with Mushfiqur Rahim the only casualty of a truncated first session.

Mushfiqur fell one short of a half-century, seeking a quick single with a nudge to mid-on only to see Rathnayake swoop in and throw down the stumps with a direct hit.

An early lunch was taken and further showers delayed the restart. It didn't take long for Rathnayake this time bowling left-arm orthodox to make his mark when play resumed.

In the first over after the restart, the ambidextrous spinner found sharp turn to hit Litton Das's off stump with a delivery that had the right-hander groping.

He struck again soon after when Jaker Ali danced down the pitch only to be beaten in flight and stumped.

str/rsc/pbt

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with IND vs ENG LIVE latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with IND vs ENG LIVE latest updates.
News / Sports / Shanto clinches second ton as Bangladesh set Sri Lanka 296-run target
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On