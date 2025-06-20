Alcaraz extends winning streak, Draper into semi-finals at Queen's

Carlos Alcaraz was relieved to overcome the challenge of Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets to reach the semi-finals at Queen's Club and extend his career-best winning streak to 16 matches on Friday. HT Image

In his first tournament since winning the French Open in remarkable fashion against Jannik Sinner, the world number two had been forced to come through a gruelling three-set battle against Jaume Munar in Thursday's second round.

But Alcaraz was ruthless with his opportunities against world number 80 Rinderknech as the Spaniard took his only two break point chances for a 7-5, 6-4 win inside 90 minutes on court.

"I thought I was going to feel much worse, but we are tennis players, we have to do whatever we have to do to feel good," said Alcaraz after his three-and-a-half-hour battle against Munar.

"I'm glad that today was one hour and 20 minutes, a bit more like grass."

Alcaraz, who won the Wimbledon warm-up event in 2023, will face either Danish fourth seed Holger Rune or Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in Saturday's semi-finals.

"I'm feeling great, and I'm just happy to play at such a good level today. It was a big challenge today, but I'm happy with the way I played and felt today."

Jack Draper, who ended Alcaraz's defence at Queen's last year, reached the semi-finals for the first time and secured a top-four seed at Wimbledon with a tense 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over American Brandon Nakashima.

The 23-year-old had twice lost in the last eight at Queen's, but now he is just two wins away from joining Andy Murray as only the second British champion at the tournament in the Open area.

Draper will move above Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz in the world rankings next week to a career-high of four.

That means at Wimbledon, which starts on June 30, Draper will avoid defending champion Alcaraz and world number one Sinner until the semi-finals.

"Last year I went there ranked 40th and now I'm fourth. To get to that position is an incredible feeling," Draper said.

"It is testament to the work me and my team have done and I'm proud of that."

Draper will face Jiri Lehecka in the last four on Saturday after the Czech world number 30 beat beat British number two Jacob Fearnley 7-5, 6-2.

kca-smg/nr/ea

