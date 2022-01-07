Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Andy Murray to play in Sydney ahead of Australian Open

Britain's Andy Murray hits a shot during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia.(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Reuters |

Former world number one Andy Murray has been handed a wildcard into the main draw of next week's Sydney Tennis Classic, organisers said on Friday.

Murray's preparations for the year's opening Grand Slam, however, began on a losing note when he lost to Argentina's world number 76 Facundo Bagnis in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Series earlier this week.

"I'm looking forward to playing in Sydney for the first time and continuing my preparation for the Australian Open," said Murray, who has won three majors and two Olympic singles gold medals.

The Sydney Tennis Classic is a new, one-off WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament that will immediately follow the men's team-based ATP Cup.

