Ashleigh Barty Vs Danielle Collins Australian Open 2022 Final Live Score: Barty eyes historic title win against Collins

Ashleigh Barty Vs Danielle Collins Australian Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live Score: History beckons the world number one as Ashleigh Barty will aim to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam title at home. A victory will also give Barty her third major title - after French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 - and 15th career title and give her the opportunity to join the legendary Serena Williams in an elite list of only two active players to have won a Grand Slam title on three different surfaces. However, to achieve history, Barty will have to overcome a rejuvenated Danielle Collins, who looked flawless during her semi-final match against former French Open winner Iga Swiatek. Collins, who reached her maiden Grand Slam final with a straight-set win against Swiatek, will be aiming to become the first American to lift a major since Serena's 2017 Australian Open victory. However, Collins will face a more daunting task at the Rod Laver Arena with Barty, who has won 11 of her last 13 WTA finals, in front of the latter's home crowd.