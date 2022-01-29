Ashleigh Barty Vs Danielle Collins Australian Open 2022 Final Live Score: Barty eyes historic title win against Collins
Ashleigh Barty Vs Danielle Collins Australian Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live Score: History beckons the world number one as Ashleigh Barty will aim to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam title at home. A victory will also give Barty her third major title - after French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 - and 15th career title and give her the opportunity to join the legendary Serena Williams in an elite list of only two active players to have won a Grand Slam title on three different surfaces. However, to achieve history, Barty will have to overcome a rejuvenated Danielle Collins, who looked flawless during her semi-final match against former French Open winner Iga Swiatek. Collins, who reached her maiden Grand Slam final with a straight-set win against Swiatek, will be aiming to become the first American to lift a major since Serena's 2017 Australian Open victory. However, Collins will face a more daunting task at the Rod Laver Arena with Barty, who has won 11 of her last 13 WTA finals, in front of the latter's home crowd.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 29, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Australian Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live: Previous meetings
2021 Adelaide 500: Collins won 6-3 6-4
2020 Adelaide International: Barty won 3-6 6-1 7-6(5)
2019 French Open: Barty won 7-5 6-1
2019 Madrid Masters: Barty won 6-1 1-6 6-1
-
Jan 29, 2022 12:29 PM IST
Australian Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live: Head to Head record
Matches played: 4
Barty wins: 3
Collins wins: 1
-
Jan 29, 2022 12:27 PM IST
Australian Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live:
Ashleigh Barty current world ranking: 1
Danielle Collins current world ranking: 30
-
Jan 29, 2022 12:25 PM IST
Australian Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live: Collins up for a challenge
Collins is up for the challenge, contesting in her first Grand Slam final. The 28-year-old American was dominant in her 6-4, 6-1 win over 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek in the semis. Can she deny Barty a historic win at home?
-
Jan 29, 2022 12:18 PM IST
Australian Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live: History beckons Barty
Ashleigh Barty is the first Australian woman into the decider in Melbourne since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is aiming to become the first winner since Chris O'Neil in 1978.
-
Jan 29, 2022 12:15 PM IST
Australian Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live: Hello & Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open 2021 women's singles final between Ash Barty and Danielle Collins. World No. 1 Barty has a chance to capture her third Grand Slam title and become the first Australian woman in 44 years to clinch a Grand Slam crown at home. The reigning Wimbledon champion has conceded only 21 games in six matches. Collins, on the other hand, is into her first Grand Slam final. The 27th-seeded Collins took only 78 minutes to beat the seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek in the semi-final.
Barty Vs Collins Aus Open Final Live Score: Barty aims for historic title win
