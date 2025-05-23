Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Caroline Garcia says she is retiring from tennis, will play at her final French Open

AP |
May 23, 2025 01:56 PM IST

Caroline Garcia says she is retiring from tennis, will play at her final French Open

PARIS — Caroline Garcia, a former U.S. Open semifinalist who has been ranked as high as No. 4, says she will retire from tennis.

HT Image
HT Image

As she prepares to play at the French Open for a 14th consecutive appearance, the Frenchwoman said on social media that “it’s time to say goodbye.”

“After 15 years competing at the highest level, and over 25 years devoting almost every second of my life to this sport, I feel ready to turn the page and open a new chapter,” Garcia said. “That said, it’s not quite over yet. I still have a few tournaments to play. The first one, at home, at Roland-Garros.”

Garcia, who has won 11 titles but is now ranked No. 145, will play against Bernarda Pera in the first round.

The 31-year-old Garcia first reached the No. 4 spot in September 2018. After several inconsistent years marred by doubts and injuries, Garcia took a break from tennis in March 2022 to nurse an injured foot. The pause brought dividends as she enjoyed a tremendous second half of that season with several titles, including at the WTA Finals, to go with her semifinal appearance at the U.S. Open.

Two years ago, she revealed in an interview with L'Equipe newspaper that she had to deal with bulimia for a spell, triggered by losses and pain from the lingering foot injury that affected her daily life.

“My journey hasn’t always been easy,” Garcia said on Friday. “Since the beginning, tennis has meant so much more than wins and losses. It was love or hate. Joy or frustration. And despite everything, I’m deeply grateful for all that this adventure has brought me. For everything tennis has given me. For the strong, passionate, and determined woman it helped me become. But now, it’s time to move on. My body — and my personal aspirations — are telling me so.”

tennis: /hub/tennis

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Caroline Garcia says she is retiring from tennis, will play at her final French Open
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On