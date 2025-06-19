Search
Coco Gauff loses to Wang Xinyu in Berlin in her first match since French Open title

AP |
Jun 19, 2025 11:54 PM IST

Coco Gauff loses to Wang Xinyu in Berlin in her first match since French Open title

BERLIN — Newly crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff was stunned on her return to action Thursday, losing to Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-3 at the Berlin Open.

HT Image
HT Image

The second-ranked Gauff, who won at Roland-Garros less than two weeks ago for her second Grand Slam title, amassed 25 unforced errors and seven double faults in her loss to Wang.

Gauff had a bye to the second round at the grass-court tournament, a warmup for Wimbledon.

Wang, ranked No. 49, said she would have been pleased just with the first set, considering the level of her 21-year-old opponent.

“After I won the first set, I just told myself ‘OK let’s take a minute and enjoy this, I'm playing the French Open champion, and I won the first set,'” she said in her on-court interview.

“No matter how the second and third go, I was like, 'OK let's just enjoy it for a second,'" said Wang, who will face Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals. "I'm really happy with how I played today. I was serving good and putting a lot of pressure on the return, especially second-serve return.”

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka finished off Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 7-6 in a match that was suspended Wednesday after one set because of a slippery court.

Sabalenka had lost to Gauff at the French Open final and later apologized to the American for making “unprofessional” comments after the Paris title match.

Sabalenka will meet 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

More tennis: /hub/tennis

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / Tennis News / Coco Gauff loses to Wang Xinyu in Berlin in her first match since French Open title
