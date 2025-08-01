Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Coco Gauff overcomes 14 more double-faults to advance in Montreal

AP
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 07:11 am IST

MONTREAL — Coco Gauff overcame 14 more double-faults to beat Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 on Thursday in the National Bank Open.

Two days after surviving 23 double-faults and a third-set tiebreaker against fellow American Danielle Collins, the top-seeded Gauff rallied from a set and break down against Kudermetova to reach the round of 16.

“It was a tough match,” Gauff said. “I thought I did well mentally, especially on the return. I was playing an opponent that served really well. Obviously, I would like to serve better on my end, but overall, just happy to get through.”

Gauff, No. 2 in the world behind Aryna Sabalenka, entered the week having lost two straight matches since winning the French Open, falling in her opening matches in Berlin and Wimbledon.

“It does give positives that I am winning these matches having literally one part of my game on a crutch,” Gauff said. “If I can stand on both feet, then I can only imagine that it will be a lot more straight-forward and a lot easier for me.”

Graf set up a match with 18-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, a 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 winner over Marie Bouzkova of Czechia in the night session.

Mboko is the last of the 10 Canadians left.

McCartney Kessler of the United States upset fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva of Russia 7-6 , 6-4. Tenth-seeded Elina Svitolina beat Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia 7-5, 6-2.

tennis: /hub/tennis

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

