Novak Djokovic believes he is playing as well as he can on Wimbledon's grass as he gears up to face Davis Cup teammate Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round on Saturday. Djokovic banks on 'home' advantage against Davis Cup teammate at Wimbledon

Also in action on day six of the championships are Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner, both of whom have flown under the radar so far.

AFP Sport picks out three matches to watch at the All England Club.

Novak Djokovic has earned the right to talk with confidence as he seeks a record 25th Grand Slam.

The seven-time champion, locked with the long-retired Margaret Court on 24 majors, dropped a set in his opening match but lost just five games in total in the second round against British wildcard Dan Evans.

A third-round clash against Miomir Kecmanovic will hold few fears for the sixth seed, who has not lost against his 49th-ranked compatriot in three previous meetings.

"If I play like today, I feel like I have a very good chance against anybody, really, on the Centre Court of Wimbledon, a place where I maybe feel the most comfortable on any court," he said after his win against Evans.

"Rod Laver Arena and Wimbledon Centre Court are the two courts where I've done so well throughout my career.

"I felt great physically, mentally sharp. Game-wise, I'm playing as well as I can, really, on grass. So hopefully I can keep it up."

Iga Swiatek has quietly gone about her business at this year's Wimbledon but will have watched the exit of most of her top rivals with interest.

The five-time Grand Slam champion is seeded eighth at the All England club after slipping down the rankings, though she is now back in the world's top four after reaching the Bad Homburg final last week.

The Polish player, who faces American Danielle Collins in the third round, has won at least one Grand Slam in four of the past five years, though she has never been beyond the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

But a glance at the draw makes interesting reading, with world number one Aryna Sabalenka the only player remaining from among the top six seeds.

Swiatek, who has won four titles on the French Open clay, takes confidence from her recent run to the final on grass in Germany.

"For sure, these matches in Bad Homburg gave me confidence. Also, the body feels the matches differently than the practices," she said.

US player Collins postponed her retirement in October when ranked ninth in the world but has tumbled to 54th in the rankings after a frustrating season.

Like Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner has been content to stay out of the spotlight at the All England Club while other players grab the headlines.

The Italian has barely broken sweat so far as he settles in on grass following his painful defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final, where he squandered three championship points.

Alcaraz is through to the last 16 already but has not hit top form so far and will know he has to cut out the errors.

Sinner, by contrast, has played two matches so far and lost just 12 games in easing past Luca Nardi and Aleksandar Vukic.

On Saturday the 23-year-old meets Spain's Pedro Martinez, whom he beat in their single meeting in 2022.

jw/nr

