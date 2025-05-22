Djokovic battling age, form struggles in record quest

Novak Djokovic launches his latest bid for a record-setting 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open, hoping to fight off his advancing years and potentially end a 10-month wait for his 100th ATP tournament victory. HT Image

The 38-year-old has struggled for his best since defeating Carlos Alcaraz to win Olympic gold in Paris last year and returns to Roland Garros shortly after splitting from coach and former rival Andy Murray.

"I know what it takes to be a Grand Slam champion," said Djokovic, speaking ahead of this week's warm-up event in Geneva.

"It's not as smooth and easy for me as it was 10 years ago. Obviously, things change and my life has changed a lot, but for better, to be honest."

The Serbian has proven at various points this year that the old magic has not completely gone, with highlights including his Australian Open quarter-final victory over Alcaraz and a run to the Miami Masters final.

But a loss in that match to teenager Jakub Mensik was followed by back-to-back exits in his opening matches at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open, against Alejandro Tabilo and Matteo Arnaldi respectively.

Djokovic has uncharacteristically lost six times already this year to players ranked outside the world's top 30.

"Trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament," Djokovic admitted after his loss to Arnaldi in Madrid.

"It's a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis.

"It's a challenge for me mentally to really face these kinds of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in tournaments."

Djokovic, the last active member of the 'big three' after the retirements of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, has been ranked outside the world's top three since last September.

The former world number one equalled Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2023 US Open.

However, he has had five attempts at setting an outright record since without success, with the closest effort a Wimbledon final defeat by Alcaraz last year.

Injuries have had an impact, with Djokovic withdrawing from the 2024 French Open ahead of the quarter-finals and retiring from his semi-final against Alexander Zverev in Melbourne four months ago.

Djokovic opted not to play at the Italian Open, which was won by Alcaraz on Sunday, and is instead warming up for Roland Garros at a low-key event in Geneva.

World number one Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz are the two French Open favourites, but Djokovic will still fancy his chances of a deep run.

The three-time champion may have lost both of his clay-court matches so far this year, but he won the last big tournament missing from his resume at the Paris Olympics.

"Every time I step on the court I feel the nerves, I feel stress, I feel everything that I guess all the other players feel, and excitement as well," he said last month.

" became a bit more challenging for me, to be honest. But of course I'll do my best for the future."

It has been touted as the most open Roland Garros men's draw in decades given Djokovic's form and the absence of the retired Nadal, but Djokovic has often bounced back emphatically when counted out in the past.

The last time his future was seriously questioned was following a shock 2018 French Open quarter-final loss to Marco Cecchinato when hampered by an elbow injury, which saw him drop out of the world's top 20.

Back then, Djokovic responded by winning Wimbledon a month later and was world number one by the end of the year.

He will be hoping the next turnaround in form during his illustrious career starts in Paris over the coming weeks.

"I feel that I still have the game, that I can be one of the contenders for the top Grand Slam titles," Djokovic said.

