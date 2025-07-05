Novak Djokovic can secure his 100th victory at Wimbledon on Saturday as the Serb sets his sights on tennis immortality, while Iga Swiatek seeks to take advantage of the mass exodus of women's seeds. Djokovic eyes Wimbledon century, Swiatek steps up challenge

Seeking a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam crown, Djokovic is making his 20th appearance at Wimbledon and is aiming to reach the fourth round for the 17th time.

The seven-time champion, locked with the long-retired Margaret Court on 24 majors, dropped a set in his opening match but lost just five games in total in the second round against British wildcard Dan Evans.

A third-round clash against Serbian Davis Cup team-mate Miomir Kecmanovic will hold few fears for the sixth seed, who has not lost against his 49th-ranked compatriot in three previous meetings.

If Djokovic beats his compatriot he will reach a century of victories at the All England Club, a feat only surpassed by eight-time champion Roger Federer, who won 105 times on the lawns of southwest London and Martina Navratilova, who chalked up 120 victories.

"If I play like this, I feel like I have a very good chance against anybody, really, on the Centre Court of Wimbledon, a place where I maybe feel the most comfortable on any court," Djokovic said after beating Evans.

Djokovic's first Wimbledon win came against Argentine Juan Monaco 20 years ago, when Kecmanovic was aged just five.

"I saw him first at the Serbian Open and he was my idol. The more I played, the more I saw what he could do on court and the more I admired," Kecmanovic said.

Swiatek has quietly gone about her business at this year's Wimbledon but will have watched the exit of most of her top rivals with interest.

The five-time Grand Slam champion is seeded eighth at the All England club after slipping down the rankings, though she is now back in the world's top four after reaching the Bad Homburg final last week.

The Pole, who faces American Danielle Collins in the third round, has won at least one Grand Slam in four of the past five years, though she has never been beyond the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

But a glance at the draw makes interesting reading, with world number one Aryna Sabalenka the only player remaining from among the top six seeds.

Swiatek, who has won four titles on the French Open clay, was beaten by former Australian Open finalist Collins at the Italian Open in May.

Collins, 31, postponed her retirement in October when ranked ninth in the world but has tumbled to 54th in the rankings after an inconsistent season.

Defending women's champion Barbora Krejcikova, 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina and highly rated teenager Mirra Andreeva will also be looking to reach the last 16.

Russian seventh seed Andreeva meets American world number 55 Hailey Baptiste and Rybakina, seeded 11th plays Danish 23rd seed Clara Tauson.

Krejcikova faces American 10th seed Emma Navarro of the United States.

World number one Jannik Sinner has barely broken sweat so far as he settles in on grass following his painful defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final, where he squandered three championship points.

The Italian top seed has played two matches so far and lost just 12 games in easing past Luca Nardi and Aleksandar Vukic.

On Saturday the 23-year-old meets Spain's Pedro Martinez, whom he beat in their only meeting in 2022.

