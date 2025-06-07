Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Djokovic unsure if he will ever play again at the French Open after semifinal loss

AP |
Jun 07, 2025 03:09 AM IST

Djokovic unsure if he will ever play again at the French Open after semifinal loss

PARIS — Novak Djokovic is unsure he will play at the French Open ever again after losing to top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

The 24-time Grand Slam champion cast doubt on whether he will be back at Roland-Garros next year, when he will be 39. Moments after losing 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 , Djokovic took the time to put his bag down and applaud all sides of Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“I mean, this could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don’t know. That’s why I was a bit more emotional even in the end,” Djokovic said.

“But if this was the farewell match of the Roland-Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.”

He kissed his hand after the defeat, then put it on the clay, as if saying farewell to the French Open, where he was champion three times. He pulled his bags up, looked high up into the stands, and headed down to the tunnel.

“Do I wish to play more, yes I do. But will I be able to play here in 12 months' time, I don’t know,” Djokovic said. “I said it could have been my last match , I didn't say it was.”

Djokovic said he definitely intends to play at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, but is not sure about his plans after that. ___

tennis: /hub/tennis

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Djokovic unsure if he will ever play again at the French Open after semifinal loss
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On