Novak Djokovic and world number one Jannik Sinner face their stiffest tests of the tournament on Monday as they aim to take another step towards a blockbuster semi-final face-off at Wimbledon. Djokovic wary despite Wimbledon form, dominant Sinner faces Dimitrov

Djokovic, who has a record 25th Gland Slam singles title in his sights, meets Australia's Alex de Minaur while Sinner faces the talented Grigor Dimitrov.

Five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek is the main attraction in a wide-open side of the women's draw as she takes on Clara Tauson.

Djokovic was in supreme form as he demolished compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 to the delight of his seven-year-old daughter Tara, who enjoyed a post-match celebratory dance with her dad.

But the seven-time champion is wary of the threat that lies ahead of him in the second week, even before potential meetings with Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who has beaten Djokovic in each of the past two finals.

De Minaur was forced to pull out of a quarter-final meeting at Wimbledon with the Serb last year due to injury but gets another shot at glory against one of the sport's all-time greats.

A two-time winner of grass court titles, the world number 11 has dropped just one set on his way to the last 16.

"He's playing the tennis of his life. He's definitely knocking on the door of the final stages of Grand Slams," said Djokovic.

"You're not super excited to play Alex de Minaur on grass, that's for sure, because he's so quick and he's a complete player."

Jannik Sinner does not have the Wimbledon track record of Djokovic or Alcaraz, but the Italian has been the most dominant player in the men's draw in the opening week.

The US Open and Australian Open champion has matched the men's Open Era record at Wimbledon for fewest games lost 17 in reaching the fourth round, set by Jan Kodes back in 1972.

Sinner is also yet to lose his serve this year at the All England Club, not that his next opponent appears daunted by that prospect.

"We're in the second week of Wimbledon. Let's have fun," said 34-year-old Dimitrov, who knows his days on the show courts at Grand Slams are numbered.

The Bulgarian appeared destined to be a future Wimbledon champion when he made the semi-finals in 2014, but has never progressed beyond the fourth round since.

A rare defeat at the French Open has helped Swiatek finally feel at home on the grass as the former world number one eyes just a second Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday.

Aryna Sabalenka beat Swiatek in the semi-finals at Roland Garros after the Polish player won four titles there in five years, but a slightly earlier exit gave her more time to adjust to the grass.

Swiatek reached her first grass-court final in Bad Homburg last week, after which she said there is "some hope" for her on the surface.

"This year on grass I had some moments where I just felt comfortable and I didn't have to think much. It was just pretty smooth."

A flurry of early exits for all of the top six seeds other than Sabalenka also means Swiatek could make the final without having to play another top-10 player.

