Draper survives scare to reach Queen's quarter-finals

British number one Jack Draper survived a scare to reach the Queen's Club quarter-finals with a gritty 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 win over Australia's Alexei Popyrin on Wednesday. HT Image

Draper was rocked by the world number 21 in the first set of the second round tie at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

But the 23-year-old hit back to level the match before taking the final set tie-break to complete his comeback in a tense encounter lasting two hours and 13 minutes in searing heat in west London.

"It was a tough match, credit to Alexei, he played some amazing tennis," Draper said.

"In the first couple of sets it wasn't pretty at all, I need time to adjust to the grass but it's one more under the belt.

"It's an emotional moment. I love playing at home and in front of my friends and family. I think he's gone to the beer tent but my grandad is here! It's an emotional moment."

Draper, who reached the US Open semi-finals last year, is hoping to make a strong run at Wimbledon this year after failing to get past the second round in his previous three appearance.

The Londoner has made the last 16 at both the Australian and French Opens this year, rising to sixth in the ATP rankings.

If Draper can reach the Queen's semi-finals for the first time after two previous last eight exits, he will be guaranteed to be seeded fourth at Wimbledon when the grass-court Grand Slam gets underway on June 30.

After losing the first set against Popyrin, Draper's powerful ground-stroke dragged him level with a double break in the second set.

Popyrin clung on valiantly, saving two match points as he served at 4-5 in the final set.

In the tie-break he led 4-2, pushing Draper to the brink of a shock defeat.

But the Briton delighted the home crowd as he won five of the last six points, clinching the victory with an ace.

Earlier on Wednesday, Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut beat Czech eighth seed Jakub Mensik 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

