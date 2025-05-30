Ex-French Open runner-up Kenin on the move after years in the doldrums

Sofia Kenin believes that her game is finally "clicking" again as the former Grand Slam winner battles her way back up the rankings after years blighted by injury. HT Image

In Paris, Kenin ousted fellow former Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka 7-6 , 6-4 in the second round.

The 26-year-old next meets reigning Australian Open champion and fellow American Madison Keys for a place in the last 16.

"I knew I had it in me no matter what," former world number four Kenin told AFP of her battle back from outside the top 400 to her current ranking of 30th.

"I'm really happy that it's clicking. I'm playing really good tennis.

"Obviously it's tough when it's like that, you kind of lose motivation but you have to do everything you can to get yourself through it and I have."

The Moscow-born player was ranked fourth in March 2020, after her Australian Open triumph, reaching the French Open final that year where she lost in straight sets to Poland's Iga Swiatek.

Just after she struggled with ankle and quad muscle problems among other injuries and Covid, which forced her to miss the US Open in 2021.

She also missed the French Open and Wimbledon the following year, causing her ranking to plummet.

Kenin has won five WTA titles but none since Lyon in 2020.

But she said she was boosted by her run on clay in Charleston in April where she reached her second career final on the surface before losing to American Jessica Pegula.

"That was a very good tournament , that's why I felt super comfortable ," she said.

"I'm happy the way things are going."

On Thursday, the 31st seed came from 5-2 down in the first set against unseeded Belarusian Azarenka.

She saved a set point and then edged the tie-break, snatching victory in the second set with a break in the final game.

"I'm very happy with the way I played and fought. I've been playing some really good tennis already the whole year... so I felt super comfortable with the level I produced."

Seventh seed Keys eased past Britain's Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-3.

Keys leads 3-1 in previous meetings but Kenin won their only previous clash on clay in three sets in the last 32 in Rome in 2019.

"Obviously she's playing some great tennis so I'm just looking forward to the matchup," said Kenin.

Both are hungry for a second Grand Slam success.

"I think there is just a little bit of a weight that's lifted just because it was obviously a goal for a really long time to win a Slam," said 30-year-old Keys.

"Now that I was able to do that, I think it kind of shifts to I'd really like to do that again."

For Kenin, the dream remains the US Open.

"Australian Open of course, I really love that one, but I would love to win the US Open."

