Fearless Alcaraz has third Wimbledon title in his sights

Carlos Alcaraz believes conquering his fear factor has given him the confidence to chase a landmark third successive Wimbledon title.

Alcaraz will start his Wimbledon defence against Fabio Fognini on Centre Court on Monday.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is aiming to become just the fifth man to win at least three consecutive Wimbledon titles in the Open Era after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz, who has beaten Djokovic in the past two finals at the All England Club, returns to Wimbledon on a career-best 18-match winning streak.

The world number two knows the historic connotations of his title bid over the next fortnight, but he doesn't want to be distracted by talk of Wimbledon immortality.

"I'm coming here thinking that I really want to win the title. I really want to lift the trophy, not thinking about how many players have won three Wimbledons in a row," Alcaraz told reporters at the All England Club on Saturday.

"I'm just thinking about, 'Okay, I just want to be ready and just want to prepare myself in the best way possible'.

"Obviously I feel a lot of confidence right now. But I'm just thinking about going forward and starting the tournament.

"Two weeks can be really long in a Grand Slam. I'm not thinking about who I could join if I win three Wimbledons in a row."

Alcaraz warmed up for Wimbledon by winning the grass-court event at Queen's Club for the second time.

That victory proved the five-time Grand Slam champion was up to speed on grass after his sensational run in the clay-court campaign.

Alcaraz stormed back from two sets down and saved three match-points to beat world number one Jannik Sinner in an epic French Open final in June, securing a fifth successive victory against his Italian rival.

He had already won titles on clay in Rome and Monte Carlo prior to his Roland Garros triumph.

Alcaraz's last defeat came against Holger Rune in the Barcelona final in April and he believes the secret of his blistering run is playing without fear.

"Probably, yeah. When I'm playing without thinking about anything else, just playing or just thinking about the enjoyment. I've got that freedom to play whatever I like," he said.

"When that happens, I always show my best tennis, my best level. So probably so far I'm feeling the most, let's say, freedom that I've played so far."

Alcaraz is at his best when he is relaxed mentally and he warmed up for Wimbledon by spending this week playing golf with former champion Andy Murray and dining in central London.

"For me it's as much important feeling great off the court as on the court. If I'm feeling bad or I'm feeling bored or feeling like I don't want to be in that place off the court, I'm not going to play good," he said.

"It feels great to be back here in Wimbledon as the defending champion. It is really beautiful thinking about what happened last year.

"Just really excited about to start the tournament. Let's see how I go."

