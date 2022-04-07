WATCH: French tennis player slaps opponent after losing, leads to courtside brawl at ITF Juniors

In a bizarre turn of events during an ITF Juniors tournament in Accra, Ghana, French tennis player Michael Kouame slapped his opponent Raphael Nii Ankrah after losing the match.

As per reports, Kouame was the top seed going into the competition. However, Ankrah stunned the Frenchman winning the opening set 6-2 and took the second set into a tie-breaker. The third set also witnessed some great fight by Ankrah as it also went into the tie-breaker before he won it 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(5).

Following the contest both the players walked at the center of the court for the post-match rituals but Kouame stunned his opponent and everyone present by losing his cool.

Soon after the incident, a brawl broke out as ground staffs rushed to the court while both Kouame and Ankrah kept arguing.

Here is the video of the incident:

It is still unclear on what incited Kouame to use his hands on his opponent, however, there is a strong possibility of him be heavily punished by the International Tennis Federation.