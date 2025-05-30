Gauff says women's matches 'worthy' of French Open night session

Second seed Coco Gauff said on Thursday that women's matches are "worthy" of being played in the prime-time night session at Roland Garros. HT Image

The debate over the lack of women's ties played in the late slot on Court Philippe Chatrier has rumbled on since the session was first added to the French Open schedule in 2021.

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur hit out at tournament organisers earlier this week, saying she doesn't "think they have daughters".

Gauff said she would not want an extra match added to the evening session, which currently features just one, but would like to see women given a chance.

"I do think that women's matches are worthy of a night spot," she told reporters after battling past Czech teenager Tereza Valentova 6-2, 6-4 in the second round.

"If there is going to be two spots, I don't think that a woman should play after the men at 8:15 pm. I just think that's unfair. You could go on at 11:00 pm and that's if the match really goes fast...

"If they are going to put one match at 8:15 pm, for sure there could be an opportunity to put a woman there."

The Australian and US Opens also have night sessions but each has two matches on the order of play.

There has not been a women's night match at Roland Garros since Aryna Sabalenka beat Sloane Stephens in the 2023 last 16, while there have only been four in total.

"I definitely do agree with Ons," added Gauff, a former French Open finalist and US Open champion.

"I feel like we produce some high-quality tennis and we have some great stars on the women's side who fans I'm sure would love to see.

"From my experience playing at US Open, night match at 7:00 p.m. with Novak following me, and he's the greatest player of all time, people were almost just as excited to see me play as him...

"I definitely think there is opportunity to improve that in the future with this tournament."

The 21-year-old battled struggles on her serve to get the better of Valentova.

Gauff, who has made at least the quarter-finals in each of the past four years, was the beneficiary of 33 unforced errors from her 18-year-old opponent.

She will take on another Czech in world number 47 Marie Bouzkova in the last 32.

Valentova won both the 2024 French Open girls' singles and doubles tournaments.

Gauff is bidding for a first title since last year's WTA Finals, after losing the Madrid and Rome finals to Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini respectively.

jc/mw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.