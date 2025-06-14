Maria stuns Keys to book Queen's final clash with Anisimova

German qualifier Tatjana Maria produced a stunning 6-3, 7-6 win over Australian Open champion Madison Keys on Saturday to earn a Queen's Club final clash with Amanda Anisimova. HT Image

Mother of two Maria has enjoyed a memorable run in the first women's tournament at Queen's for 52 years.

The 37-year-old reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2022, but was forced to qualify for Queen's after dropping to 86th in the WTA rankings.

Maria shocked former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-4, 7-6 in the quarter-finals on Friday and delivered another masterclass with her slice-heavy style against Keys.

The German celebrated with her husband and eldest daughter Charlotte as her other child Cecilia slept on in her pram.

"I cannot believe it. It's a dream come true. I could not wish for a better tournament to be in the final and I'm so proud," she said.

"I love to be here with my family. It makes it so special that we live this dream together."

Maria can complete her fairytale week against American world number 15 Anisimova, who clinched a surprise 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win against Chinese top seed Zheng Qinwen in the second semi-final.

Maria has never been past the second round of any Grand Slam except Wimbledon, but once again she is proving a formidable force on grass.

"You always have to keep going. You never can stop, it doesn't matter how it goes," she said.

"I've had my ups and downs but I always keep going. I love to play tennis, I love the sport and we live for these special moments. That's why it's amazing."

Keys' exit was a blow to her preparations for Wimbledon, which gets underway across London at the All England Club on June 30.

The 30-year-old American reached the quarter-finals of the recent French Open after securing her maiden Grand Slam crown in Melbourne in January.

Anisimova joined Maria in the final with a gritty display against world number five Zheng.

The 23-year-old has struggled to live up to her early success after reaching the French Open semi-finals aged 17 in 2019.

She took an eight-month break from tennis after suffering with depression bought on by the scrutiny and expectations that came with being a teen prodigy.

"I was just struggling with the lifestyle and just dealing with a lot of stress from it, and it was affecting me a lot on the court," she told the Guardian in May.

"I felt like it was just unfair for me to keep pushing and pushing as if I'm not a human being.

"I think that I refreshed my mind and I took the time that I needed."

Immediately after returning to action last year, Anisimova dropped outside the top 400.

She won the Qatar Open this February and is one victory away from her second WTA title as she prepares to face Maria.

