Nadal 'doesn't miss tennis' after retirement

Rafael Nadal said on Sunday he "doesn't miss tennis much" after retiring from the sport last year as a 22-time Grand Slam champion. HT Image

Roland Garros held an emotional tribute to the 14-time French Open winner's career on the opening day of the tournament, six months after Nadal played his final match.

"I don't miss tennis much, because I feel that I gave it all that I had," Nadal told reporters.

"I arrived today with the peace that I can't be on court. My body don't allow me to be on court. So that's all. I am in peace.

"I did all that I could to have the best career possible, and now I am enjoying this new phase of my life, that I am sure is going to be less exciting than the tennis career, because the adrenaline that sports gives to you, I think it's impossible to find in other things in life.

"But that doesn't mean I'm gonna be less happy."

The 38-year-old said he has not played at all since ending his illustrious career last November, instead focusing on his tennis academy, charitable foundation and business interests.

"I didn't touch a racquet yet after my retirement. So it's months without being on a tennis court," he added.

"But I will. I will be back at some point, because at some point I will prepare myself to play an exhibition or something like this."

Nadal said he even briefly lost his famous competitive edge after retiring, including on the golf course.

"I don't know why. But I was playing golf or anything else, and I didn't care if I lose, if I win, if I play well, if I play bad. It was a strange feeling for me, and not funny.

"I didn't like to experience that, being honest, because I understand the sport in another way. But that's past. I am competitive again."

