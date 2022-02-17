Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic gets warm welcome in Dubai before Tennis Championships
tennis

Novak Djokovic gets warm welcome in Dubai before Tennis Championships

After being twice detained and deported from Australia ahead of the year's first Grand Slam Tournament last month, Novak Djokovic was in the United Arab Emirates for the Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Tennis player Novak Djokovic visits the Serbia pavilion at Expo 2020 for the presentation of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, in Dubai(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 09:48 PM IST
AP |

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Thursday received a warm welcome in Dubai, where he visited the world's fair following the global drama around his decision to remain unvaccinated.

After being twice detained and deported from Australia ahead of the year's first Grand Slam Tournament last month, Djokovic was in the United Arab Emirates for the Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Djokovic posed for selfies with adoring fans and set off on a guided tour of Serbia's national pavilion at Expo 2020 days before he was due to hit the courts. The pavilion was hosting an event for his foundation, the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which promotes early childhood education in Serbia.

As he ambled into the pavilion surrounded by a sea of journalists, fans clapped and chanted “Nole,” his nickname.

“I'm proud to be on this stage,” Djokovic said after his wife Jelena gave a presentation about the foundation's work with children.

He said it was often hard to be involved as much as he wanted to be with the foundation given his whirlwind tournament schedule.

But he quickly acknowledged: “It's not as busy as it used to be.”

RELATED STORIES

The audience burst into applause.

Wearing a crisp white shirt and black mask emblazoned with his foundation's logo, Djokovic gave high fives to toddlers and nodded encouragingly as he heard about Serbia's start-up scene at the pavilion's multimedia exhibit.

Djokovic this week doubled down on his decision to stay unvaccinated. The No. 1-ranked tennis player said he would skip the French Open, Wimbledon and other tournaments if he was required to get a coronavirus vaccine to compete.

The government of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, does not require visitors to be vaccinated to enter. The men's tennis tour event begins next week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novak djokovic
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP