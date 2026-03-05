Novak Djokovic hints at Serena Williams comeback, says Wimbledon ‘ideal’ return stage

Novak Djokovic recently claimed that Serena Williams could use Wimbledon as the ideal venue for her comeback later this year. The American tennis legend hasn't played since the 2022 US Open, but recently triggered speculation about a potential return after re-entering the sport's anti-doping pool last year.

Speaking to reporters at Indian Wells, Djokovic said, "I think she's coming back. I don't know. I haven't spoken to her, but ​I guess the sentiment is that she's coming back."

"I pick that one (Wimbledon) as well as her comeback, but yeah, I don't know. I think she might maybe play a doubles tournament or two with Venus. That would ​be nice to see, just from my point of view and for tennis ​fans."

The Serbian veteran further added, "She's one of the greatest athletes. It would be great to have her back."

Serena was ranked as the world No. 1 in women's singles by the WTA for 319 weeks (third-most of all time), and also ended as the year-end No. 1 five times. She clinched 73 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including 23 major women's singles titles, which is also the most in the Open Era, and second-most of all time. Serena is also the only player to manage a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

In doubles, she bagged 23 WTA Tour-level titles, including 14 major women's doubles c'ships, all with her sister Venus. The duo were undefeated in major doubles finals, setting the best unbeaten record in any discipline of the sport.

They won a non-calendar-year Grand Slam between the 2009 Wimbledon and the 2010 French Open, during which they also reached the world No. 1 ranking in doubles.