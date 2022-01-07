Novak Djokovic thanks 'people around the world' for their continuous support

World number one Novak Djokovic on Friday thanked people for their support since he was refused entry to Australia over his Covid-19 vaccine status.

"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," the Serbian, who is in a detention facility in Melbourne awaiting an appeal, said on Instagram.

Novak Djkokovic on his official Instagram profile. (Instagram)

The Australian Open organisers granted a medical exemption to Djokovic after which he jetted into Melbourne on Wednesday.

However, after landing, the nine-time Australian Open champion spend eight hours in detention at Melbourne Airport where he unsuccessfully pleaded his case to border officials.

On Thursday, Djokovic won his court bid and as a result, there was no immediate deportation, allowing the defending Australian Open champion to stay in Melbourne until at least Monday.

During the day, Djokovic’s supporters, waving banners, gathered outside the Park Hotel where the Serbian tennis star is currently being confined. The property is used to house refugees and asylum-seekers.

A priest from the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Melbourne had earlier asked to visit the nine-time Australian Open champion to celebrate Orthodox Christmas but was turned down by immigration officials because the hotel is under lockdown.

The grounds for Djokovic's medical exemption have not been disclosed yet. But the Australian government pronounced it invalid when he arrived.

The dispute has become a touchy topic in a city where residents spent 256 days in 2020-21 under severe restrictions on their movement. Djokovic's exemption stirred allegations the star athlete got special treatment.

While some players have sympathized with his situation, others have said getting vaccinated would have prevented any drama.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said earlier this week that 26 people connected with the tournament applied for medical exemptions and only a “handful” were granted. Three of those have since been challenged.

(With agency inputs)

