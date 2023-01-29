Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 Final Live: Djokovic eyes 10th AUS Open title
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 Final Live: Djokovic has won all the finals he's played in Melbourne and if the history repeats, this will be his tenth Australian Grand Slam title. Catch the LIVE updates of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas:
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 Final Live: Novak Djokovic will be vying for his 22nd Grand Slam title, when he steps in the court against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open 2023 final on Sunday. Djokovic has won all the finals he's played in Melbourne and if the history repeats, this will be his tenth Australian Grand Slam title. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, will hope to secure his first Grand Slam title. The two tennis stars had earlier met The two had met each other in the summit clash at French Open 2021. The Serb had then secured a 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win against Tsitsipas. Catch the LIVE updates of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 12:46 PM
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: The redemption
Exactly a year ago, Novak Djokovic was not allowed to participate at the Australian Open and was deported from the country for not being vaccinates against Covid-19. A year later, he takes a 27-match Australian Open winning streak into the final.
-
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 12:37 PM
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: What's at stake for Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas, on the other hand, is vying for his maiden Grand Slam title, which if he does will also move him to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.
-
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 12:29 PM
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: What is Djokovic chasing
Djokovic, who is playing his 33rd major final, is chasing a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne, which if he does will take him on level terms with GOAT Rafa Nadal, who has won a total of 22nd Grand Slams.
-
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 12:21 PM
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Australian Open 2023 finals between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and will start from 2:00 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the updates related to the match!