Paire spits on court, tanks and crashes out of Argentina Open
Frenchman Benoit Paire crashed out of the Argentina Open after tanking his final service game and being docked a point for spitting on the court in a 4-6 6-3 6-1 defeat to Francisco Cerundolo.
World number 29 Paire, seeded third in the tournament, lost his temper over a line call when 2-0 down in the second set after a Cerundolo serve down the middle was judged an ace.
The bearded 31-year-old argued heatedly with the chair umpire on court over a mark in the clay next to the line but failed to convince the official to overturn the call.
Paire then spat on the mark and shouted obscenities, earning a warning for a first code of conduct violation.
Later in the set, he was docked a point for a second code of conduct violation after again spitting and arguing with the chair umpire.
Serving at 5-1 down in the third set, Paire made two seemingly deliberate wild double-faults to lose the match, tapping his last serve well wide while a ball-kid was still on the court retrieving his previous serve.
After the match, he posted a screenshot of his career winnings of $8.50 million and wrote: "In the end it's worth it to suck."
Renowned as a hothead, Paire has had a number of indiscretions through his career, including being kicked out of the 2016 Rio Olympics by the French delegation for spending too much time away from the athletes' village.
After being knocked out of the first round of the Australian Open, Paire launched a tirade at organisers, accusing them of "shameful" treatment of players during quarantine ahead of the Grand Slam.
Cerundolo, whose brother Juan Manuel won the Cordoba Open in Argentina last week, advanced to a quarter-final clash against sixth seed Pablo Andujar.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Richard Pullin)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paire spits on court, tanks and crashes out of Argentina Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sumit Nagal registers biggest win of career, beats world No.22
- The 23-year-old Indian earned the biggest victory of his career thus far, defeating world No. 22 and second seed Chilean Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of the ATP 250 Argentina Open.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tsitsipas beats Hurkacz to reach Rotterdam quarters
- Tsitsipas will next face Russian player Karen Khachanov, who spent Thursday playing doubles after beating Cameron Norrie in the second round Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top seeds Svitolina and Pliskova upset at Qatar Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Halep pulls out of Dubai Tennis Championships with back issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania ousted from Qatar Total Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza says Tokyo Olympics medal dream motivated her return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murray sees silver lining in Rotterdam exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men's tennis tour tweaks rankings, prize money amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania-Andreja pair enter semifinals of Qatar Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev, Zverev eliminated in 1st round in Rotterdam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiafoe tremendous in Buenos Aires opener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Indo-Pak Express is running again
- Bopanna and Qureshi will renew their highly fruitful partnership - labelled popularly as the “Indo-Pak Express” - for the first time since 2014, signing up to play the ATP 500 Acapulco event beginning from March 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Indo-Pak Express' to be back on Tour, albeit for just Mexico event as of now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza returns to WTA circuit with win in Doha with Klepac
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox