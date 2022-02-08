Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Peng Shuai watches Big Air with IOC president Thomas Bach at Beijing Winter Olympics
tennis

Peng Shuai watches Big Air with IOC president Thomas Bach at Beijing Winter Olympics

The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of global concern when she appeared to allege on social media in November that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.
China's Peng Shuai (right) watches the women's freestyle skiing Big Air finals with Thomas Bach (center), President of the International Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics.(AP)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 10:18 AM IST
Reuters |

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was on hand on Tuesday to watch China's Eileen Gu as she won gold in the Big Air competition in Beijing to put the host nation at the top of the medals table.

Peng, who could be seen in the stands wearing a black knit hat with the Olympic rings on them and a black coat with the Chinese flag, acknowledged a greeting from a journalist but declined to answer questions as she left the venue.

"I just met her, she was here sitting in the stadium," International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who had dinner with Peng on Saturday, told Reuters.

"She was among the athletes, and I had the opportunity to meet with a number of athletes from Switzerland and from Germany and the US", he said at Big Air Shougang, the distinctive urban venue built on the site of a former steel mill.

"She was sitting there and we had the opportunity to talk and now she has to go to the quarantine, she told me, she will leave now the closed loop,” Bach said.

RELATED STORIES

The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of global concern when she appeared to allege on social media in November that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

However, in an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe at a hotel inside the Olympic bubble in Beijing, Peng denied she had made such allegations.

The World Tennis Association, which suspended its tournaments in China following Peng's post, said on Monday that Peng's denial of making the accusation, had done little to address concerns about her safety.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP