Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon and watches quarterfinal matches at Centre Court

AP |
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 03:57 AM IST

Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon and watches quarterfinal matches at Centre Court

LONDON — Queen Camilla returned to Wimbledon for Wednesday's quarterfinal matches a year after joining in “the wave” with a No. 1 Court crowd.

Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon and watches quarterfinal matches at Centre Court
Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon and watches quarterfinal matches at Centre Court

Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, visited with All England Club chair Debbie Jevans in the morning before play got started at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

At Centre Court, Camilla watched as unseeded Belinda Bencic beat No. 7 Mirra Andreeva 7-6 , 7-6 . British actor Hugh Grant was also seated in the Royal Box.

Earlier, Camilla spoke to seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and met lead groundsperson Will Brierley, lead gardener Robin Murphy, heritage collections manager Malin Lundin, as well as a ball girl and ball boy.

Djokovic declined to say what he and Camilla spoke about but said it was “a nice exchange.”

“Of course, it’s a great honor and privilege for me to be able to shake hands with the Queen of England. I’ve had that honor, as well, 2010, with the late Queen Elizabeth,” he said.

Djokovic beat No. 22 seed Flavio Cobolli 6-7 , 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to set up a semifinal against No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who ousted No. 10 Ben Shelton 7-6 , 6-4, 6-4.

In the other women's quarterfinal match, No. 8 Iga Swiatek beat No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-5.

A year ago, Camilla threw her hands in the air with other fans during a match between Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz.

