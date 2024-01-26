 Rohan Bopanna shortlisted for Padma Shri amid inspiring Australian Open run | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Tennis News / Rohan Bopanna, new world No. 1 in men's doubles, shortlisted for Padma Shri amid inspiring Australian Open run

Rohan Bopanna, new world No. 1 in men's doubles, shortlisted for Padma Shri amid inspiring Australian Open run

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 26, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Bopanna is presently in Melbourne where he made his third Grand Slam final in men's doubles in 2024 Australian Open.

Just two days after Rohan Bopanna was assured of being the new world No. 1 in the ATP men's doubles ranking, which made him the oldest player ever to claim the crown for the first time in his career, amid his inspiring run at the 2024 Australian Open, the Indian tennis ace has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri as the list for the Padma Awards was released on Thursday. Padma Shri is fourth highest civilian honour after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. Padma Shri is given for distinguished service in any field.

Rohan Bopanna is now the oldest tennis player to achieve the World No. 1 ranking in men's doubles (PTI)
Rohan Bopanna is now the oldest tennis player to achieve the World No. 1 ranking in men's doubles (PTI)

Bopanna is presently in Melbourne where he made his third Grand Slam final in men's doubles, two others were both at US Open, in 2010 and 2023. Partnering Australia's Matthew Ebden, the 43-year-old improved on his best-ever Australian Open run, which comprised six round-three appearances, the last being in 2018, following which he faced round-one exits five consecutive times.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ: '...and to do it at such a young age': Djokovic joins Bopanna celebration after India great's 'amazing' world No. 1 feat

Bopanna, who is playing his 17th straight Australian Open, will face the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final. The Indian will be aiming to add to his 2017 French Open mixed doubles title come Saturday and if he achieves it, Bopanna will become the oldest-ever Grand Slam winner.

Bopanna is part of the eight-member list for the Padma Awards from the field of sports, with squash player Joshna Chinappa being among them. The 37-year-old has claimed multiple medals at Asian Games and is a two-time CWG medallist. She has also won four medals at World Championships in the doubles, including a gold in 2022.

Here is the full list of the Padma Shri award winners from the field of sports...

Shri Harbinder Singh (Hockey, Coach)

Ms. Purnima Mahato (Archery, former athlete)

Shri Satendra Singh Lohia (Swimming, athlete)

Shri Gaurav Khanna (Badminton, Coach)

Shri Uday Vishwanath Deshpande (Mallakhamba, Coach)

Ms. Joshna Chinappa (Squash, athlete)

Shri Rohan Machanda Bopanna (Tennis, athlete)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On