Rohan Bopanna, new world No. 1 in men's doubles, shortlisted for Padma Shri amid inspiring Australian Open run

Just two days after Rohan Bopanna was assured of being the new world No. 1 in the ATP men's doubles ranking, which made him the oldest player ever to claim the crown for the first time in his career, amid his inspiring run at the 2024 Australian Open, the Indian tennis ace has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri as the list for the Padma Awards was released on Thursday. Padma Shri is fourth highest civilian honour after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. Padma Shri is given for distinguished service in any field. Rohan Bopanna is now the oldest tennis player to achieve the World No. 1 ranking in men's doubles (PTI)

Bopanna is presently in Melbourne where he made his third Grand Slam final in men's doubles, two others were both at US Open, in 2010 and 2023. Partnering Australia's Matthew Ebden, the 43-year-old improved on his best-ever Australian Open run, which comprised six round-three appearances, the last being in 2018, following which he faced round-one exits five consecutive times.

Bopanna, who is playing his 17th straight Australian Open, will face the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final. The Indian will be aiming to add to his 2017 French Open mixed doubles title come Saturday and if he achieves it, Bopanna will become the oldest-ever Grand Slam winner.

Bopanna is part of the eight-member list for the Padma Awards from the field of sports, with squash player Joshna Chinappa being among them. The 37-year-old has claimed multiple medals at Asian Games and is a two-time CWG medallist. She has also won four medals at World Championships in the doubles, including a gold in 2022.

Here is the full list of the Padma Shri award winners from the field of sports...

Shri Harbinder Singh (Hockey, Coach)

Ms. Purnima Mahato (Archery, former athlete)

Shri Satendra Singh Lohia (Swimming, athlete)

Shri Gaurav Khanna (Badminton, Coach)

Shri Uday Vishwanath Deshpande (Mallakhamba, Coach)

Ms. Joshna Chinappa (Squash, athlete)

Shri Rohan Machanda Bopanna (Tennis, athlete)