Sinner, Zverev into French Open last 16, Keys and Gauff fight through

World number one Jannik Sinner powered into the French Open last 16 on Saturday alongside last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev as Madison Keys survived three match points to advance with fellow US women Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Hailey Baptiste. HT Image

Novak Djokovic faces a Champions League clash as he steps up his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam later on Saturday against Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic on Court Philippe Chatrier.

But Sinner eased through 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 against outclassed world number 34 Jiri Lehecka hours before the kick-off between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain for European club football's biggest prize.

"I think in early stages of Grand Slams it's good that you don't spend so much time, if you have the chance, on court," said the top seeded Italian.

"I don't think there's much I could improve."

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sinner next meets Russia's Andrey Rublev, who advanced after France's Arthur Fils withdrew injured on Friday.

Sinner has been finding his feet since his comeback from a three-month doping ban, reaching the Italian Open final where he lost to reigning Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz.

And the 23-year-old has continued his fine form on the clay in Paris where he has not dropped a set, extending his winning streak at Grand Slam events to 17 matches after titles at the 2024 US Open and Australian Open this January.

British fifth seed Jack Draper proved too strong for Brazilian teenage sensation Joao Fonseca, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 to progress through to the fourth round, where he will meet Alexander Bublik.

German third seed Zverev, who lost last year's final to Alcaraz, won 6-2, 7-6 , 6-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier against Hamburg champion Flavio Cobolli.

"It was quite hot today, and I definitely felt it on the court," said Zverev.

"But, yeah, happy to get through in three sets and not waste extra energy.

"This court is very special to me. I had some of the best memories of my life on this court, but I also had some of the worst memories on this court," said Zverev, who picked up a bad ankle injury in the 2022 semi-finals against Rafael Nadal.

"It's a love story that hasn't got to the happy end yet, but I hope someday it will."

In the women's tournament, seventh seed Keys edged compatriot Sofia Kenin 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Keys will again face another countrywomen in the next round after Baptiste downed Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-6 , 6-1 earlier in the day.

Keys and Kenin shared breaks early in the decider, before the reigning Australian Open champion broke the 31st seed at 5-5 and then held serve to see out the match.

Former Australian Open champion and Roland Garros runner-up Kenin had led 3-0 in the third set and held three match points over Keys, before the world number eight turned the match round to book her place in the last 16.

World number two Gauff booked her ticket to the same stage with a straight-sets win over Czech Marie Bouzkova.

The 21-year-old won through 6-1, 7-6 against the world number 47 and next plays Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 20th seed, who beat fellow Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-2.

Third seed Pegula joined her fellow Americans with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Pegula, last year's US Open runner-up, next meets the unheralded Lois Boisson, ranked 361 and the last French player competing in Roland Garros.

Boisson fought through the pain to see off 138th-ranked compatriot Elsa Jacquemot 6-3, 0-6, 7-5.

"Obviously.. going to have some crazy support," said Pegula.

"I think it will be fun. It will be cool to be a part of that."

Earlier, 18-year-old Andreeva eased into the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.

Sixth seed Andreeva took 78 minutes to dispatch Putintseva to set up a showdown with Daria Kasatkina, ranked 17.

Kasatkina, now playing for Australia after switching allegiance from her native Russia, got past Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa 6-1, 7-5.

After a closely-contested first set, Andreeva took control winning nine of the last 10 games of the match.

"I'm happy that with every match I play, I feel better and better," said the Russian.

ea/nf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.