Swiatek faces Raducanu test, Alcaraz eyes French Open third round

Iga Swiatek continues her bid for a fourth straight Roland Garros crown against former US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Wednesday, with title favourites Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz also in action.

Poland's Swiatek is bidding to become the first woman to win four consecutive French Open titles since Suzanne Lenglen 102 years ago.

She arrived in Paris under a slight cloud, having not reached a WTA final since lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen last year.

But the 23-year-old, who has slipped to fifth in the world rankings, opened her campaign with a confident straight-sets win against Rebecca Sramkova.

Next up is an opponent she knows well in Britain's Raducanu, against whom Swiatek has never even lost a set in four previous meetings.

"We know each other's game. For sure I will need to be intense and focus on myself," said Swiatek, who boasts a 36-2 win-loss record at the French Open and also won the title in 2020.

"But for sure, you know, she won the US Open. She can play great tennis. I'll be ready."

Raducanu is playing in the tournament for the first time since her debut in 2022 and said she was struggling with illness before her first-round win over Wang Xinyu.

She was thrashed 6-1, 6-0 the last time she met Swiatek in the Australian Open last 32 in January.

"I think exposure to the top players is great for where I'm at for my development," Raducanu said ahead of the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"It's a match where I can go out and test myself and go for my shots, because I know if I just push the ball, I'm probably going to get eaten. I need to hit the ball."

Swiatek's slide down the WTA standings has left her in the same half of the draw as world number one Aryna Sabalenka, last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

Sabalenka fired a warning sign to her rivals in the first round by dismantling Russian Kamilla Rakhimova for the loss of just one game and will also be expected to make short work of Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in round two.

The Belarusian has never reached the French Open final and is hoping to banish the memories of a painful quarter-final loss to Mirra Andreeva in 2024.

Fourth seed Paolini, who won the Italian Open on home soil earlier this month, takes on Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

Chinese star Zheng, who clinched 2024 Olympic gold at Roland Garros, plays 85th-ranked Colombian Emiliana Arango.

Reigning men's champion Alcaraz takes on Fabian Marozsan of Hungary for a place in the third round on Chatrier.

After a topsy-turvy start to the year, the four-time Grand Slam winner has hit his straps on clay, winning both the Monte Carlo Masters and Italian Open, as well as reaching the Barcelona Open final.

World number 56 Marozsan does have the memory of a shock clay-court win over Alcaraz in Rome two years ago to fall back on.

"I study my opponents a little bit. I know that Fabian likes to hit drop shots," said second seed Alcaraz.

"So probably I'll put extra focus on that. I'm going to be ready for that... It's gonna be a drop-shot battle, I guess."

Norwegian seventh seed Casper Ruud, twice a French Open runner-up in 2022 and 2023, goes up against Portugal's Nuno Borges on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Denmark's Holger Rune, the only man to beat Alcaraz on clay this year in the Barcelona final, plays American wild card Emilio Nava.

Lorenzo Musetti, who has reached at least the semi-finals in all three Masters 1000 events on clay in 2024, faces Colombian lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.

