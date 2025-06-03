Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Tennis-Bublik rolls the dice and wins at Roland Garros

Reuters |
Jun 03, 2025 05:33 AM IST

UK-TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN:Tennis-Bublik rolls the dice and wins at Roland Garros

By Julien Pretot

PARIS -Alexander Bublik approached his Roland Garros clash with world number five Jack Draper on Monday believing it was a match of singular opportunity — one where he had no choice but to take maximum risks or bow out quietly.

The flamboyant Kazakh, long known for his unconventional approach to tennis and life on tour, edged a high-pressure contest that he later described as one of the most satisfying of his career.

"You know, sometimes I feel like there are a certain amount of matches in your life," the former world number 17, now 62, told a press conference after his 5-7 6-3 6-2 6-4 win.

"For example, the Halle title that I won, the Roland Garros in doubles that I didn't, and today's match. Sometimes you have only one chance. If I got broken there , it’s 7-5 6-2 maximum for me. I wouldn't even try to fight."

Instead, the 27-year-old held his nerve, playing high-risk tennis, hitting 37 drop shots on a surface he has long struggled to embrace.

This season, however, Bublik has won more clay court matches than in his previous three years combined.

Does he love clay now? Not really. It was more a necessity.

"Maybe this is the first year I haven't complained about playing on clay, because I didn't have a lot of options," he admitted. "I was dropping in the rankings."

Having long been candid about his distaste for the grind of tour life and the relentless culture of suffering often glorified in high-level sport, Bublik reiterated his belief in balance over obsession.

"I prioritise tennis and life in equal ways," he said. "Will I put my life and health on the line for a 'might'? Maybe? No."

He rejected comparisons to the sport's enduring workaholics, such as Rafael Nadal, known for embracing struggle and playing through the pain.

"There’s no way around hard work — don’t get me wrong, I work hard. But on my terms," Bublik said.

"I won’t push through a knee injury to win a match. I have a family, I'm a father, and I have to do father duties."

To each their own, however, Bublik added.

"You have to find your own balance," he said. "If you’re ready to put your body on the line and win a Slam doing that, go for it. But don't complain if it doesn't work out."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

