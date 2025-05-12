Menu Explore
Tennis-Champions Italy drawn to face hosts China in BJK Cup Finals

Reuters |
May 12, 2025 03:53 PM IST

TENNIS-BJKCUP/ (PIX):Tennis-Champions Italy drawn to face hosts China in BJK Cup Finals

May 12 - Holders Italy will meet hosts China while 18-times winners the United States face Kazakhstan in the last eight after the draw for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals to be held in Shenzhen in September was made on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

Spain take on Ukraine in another quarter-final at the elite women's team competition while Britain play Japan, organisers the International Tennis Federation said following a ceremony in the south-eastern Chinese city.

The game's global body added that former world number two and Grand Slam champion Conchita Martinez would return as the tournament director for a third consecutive year.

"Last year's Finals were a powerful reminder of just how much this competition means - not only to the players, but to fans around the world," Martinez said.

"Returning as tournament Director for a third year is an opportunity to build on that energy and continue shaping an event that celebrates the very best of team tennis."

The ITF announced in January that the Finals would be held in Shenzhen until 2027. This year's edition takes place from September 16-21 after being rescheduled from its November slot.

WTA tournaments will take place in Asia in Seoul, Beijing, Hong Kong, Wuhan, Osaka, Ningbo, Guangzhou, Tokyo and Jiujiang between September and October and the ITF's move is aimed at helping players navigate the calendar better.

Italy eased past Slovakia 2-0 in last year's Billie Jean King Cup final to claim their fifth title.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

