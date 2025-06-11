Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Tennis-Engel claims upset win in first professional match on grass in Stuttgart

Reuters |
Jun 11, 2025 12:10 AM IST

June 10 - German teen Justin Engel had never played a professional tennis match on grass but on Tuesday he showed he could be a force to reckon with at the Stuttgart Open when he overcame Australian James Duckworth, who sits 187 rungs above him in the rankings.

Engel, ranked 281 in the world, arrived at the tournament having played only five matches on the ATP Tour, with the 17-year-old a regular on the Challenger Tour where he has played on clay and hardcourts.

After slowly coming to grips with the green surface, Engel forced a decider but found himself a break down and even needed treatment for dizziness before triumphing 4-6 6-4 7-6 in nearly 2-1/2 hours.

When Duckworth's return on match point found the net, the Australian nearly smashed his racket but controlled himself while a relieved Engel sank to the grass in disbelief before throwing his cap into the air in delight.

"I'm really proud of myself, it was my first grass match," said Engel, who fired 32 winners past Duckworth.

"I know this match was tough and I'm pretty happy with this result. I can't wait to play the next round."

American 19-year-old Learner Tien also advanced from his first match on grass but only after his opponent Yoshihito Nishioka retired when Tien had levelled the match at one set apiece.

Meanwhile, Arthur Rinderknech led a bevy of Frenchmen into the second round when he upset fifth seed Denis Shapovalov 6-4 2-6 6-0.

Rinderknech has not had the best of starts this season with only four wins and 14 losses heading into his first grasscourt tournament.

His compatriots Corentin Moutet and Quentin Halys also went the distance in their respective matches to come out on top against a pair of Italians.

While Moutet beat Italian wildcard Fabio Fognini 6-4 6-7 6-3, Halys came from behind to get the better of Lorenzo Sonego with a 6-7 7-5 6-4 victory.

However, 38-year-old Frenchman Gael Monfils was knocked out when American seventh seed Alex Michelsen won 6-4 4-6 6-3.

Top seeds Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime received direct entries into the second round.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

