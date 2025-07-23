July 23 - Venus Williams said she still has fire in her belly after the 45-year-old became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 with her 6-3 6-4 victory over Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open on Tuesday. Tennis-Fire still burns as Venus Williams becomes oldest WTA match-winner since 2004

Having returned to competitive action on Monday in the women's doubles following a 16-month absence from the game, Williams defeated world number 35 Stearns to claim her first singles win since 2023 in Cincinnati.

The seven-times Grand Slam singles champion is the oldest WTA singles match-winner since a 47-year-old Martina Navratilova won at Wimbledon in 2001.

"I think I just attacked the whole time. It's just trying to find the right balance between going to hard and not enough," Williams said after the opening-round win.

"It's the same because this is what I do, but at the same time, at the time it was imperative for me to do it. Now I don't have to do this, but I have the same fire and the same want to win.

"In some ways, I'm still getting back into that. When you do it everyday, everything is natural. Not as natural feeling now, but I hope I can get back to that."

Williams will next face Polish fifth seed Magdalena Frech.

"I think it was a big win for me today. Like I said, it's not easy. It won't be easy. It's not easy for anyone out here," Williams said.

"So I know I'll have to fight for every match, but I'm up for that."

