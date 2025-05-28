Tennis-French Open Day Four

May 28 - Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open on Wednesday : HT Image

1025 ANISIMOVA CRUISES INTO THIRD ROUND

Former French Open semi-finalist and 16th seed Amanda Anisimova brushed aside Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-0 6-2 in 55 minutes to march into the third round.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies, with the temperature at Roland Garros around 18 degrees Celsius. There are chances of light showers in the afternoon.

Polish defending champion Iga Swiatek faces Britain's Emma Raducanu in her second-round clash, while Belarusian top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

Men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Hungary's Fabian Marozsan and seventh seed Casper Ruud plays Portugal's Nuno Borges.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

4-Jasmine Paolini v Ajla Tomljanovic

Fabian Marozsan v 2-Carlos Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu v 5-Iga Swiatek

Emilio Nava v 10-Holger Rune

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Emiliana Arango v 8-Zheng Qinwen

7-Casper Ruud v Nuno Borges

31-Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard v Damir Dzumhur

1-Aryna Sabalenka v Jil Teichmann

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

8-Lorenzo Musetti v Daniel Elahi Galan

Anna Bondar v 13-Elina Svitolina

Matteo Gigante v 20-Stefanos Tsitsipas

12-Elena Rybakina v Iva Jovic

