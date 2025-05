Tennis-French Open Day Seven

May 31 - Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open on Saturday : HT Image

0912 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. It is a humid day at Roland Garros, with light showers forecast.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva, seeded sixth, takes on Kazakh Yulia Putintseva in the women's third round on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Russian 17th seed Andrey Rublev advanced to the fourth round without hitting a ball after his French opponent, Arthur Fils, withdrew from today's clash due to a back injury.

Novak Djokovic will headline the night session, while world number one Jannik Sinner and top seeds including Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys are also in action.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY :

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Marketa Vondrousova v 3-Jessica Pegula

3-Alexander Zverev v Flavio Cobolli

Marie Bouzkova v 2-Coco Gauff

6-Novak Djokovic v Filip Misolic

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

6-Mirra Andreeva v 32-Yulia Putintseva

1-Jannik Sinner v Jiri Lehecka

7-Madison Keys v 31-Sofia Kenin

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

17-Daria Kasatkina v 10-Paula Badosa

Elsa Jacquemot v Lois Boisson

Joao Fonseca v 5-Jack Draper

Cameron Norrie v Jacob Fearnley

READ MORE:

Alcaraz survives after Sabalenka, Zheng shine at scorching French Open

Swiatek wants equal treatment for women as French Open schedule remains in focus

A third five-setter in a row? Bring it on, says marathon man Tommy Paul

Djokovic faces Misolic at French Open with Parisian eyes on Champions League final

Sabalenka, Zheng sizzle as temperatures soar at French Open

Swiatek stays cool to beat Cristian at French Open as temperature soars

Fourth seed Paolini cruises past Starodubtseva and into fourth round

Quit your jobs, world number one Sabalenka tells overbearing coaches

French Open organisers spoil Djokovic's football plans

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.