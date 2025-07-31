Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tennis-Full circle moment for Bouchard as Canadian ends career on home soil

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 08:22 am IST

TENNIS-MONTREAL/ (TV):Tennis-Full circle moment for Bouchard as Canadian ends career on home soil

By Rory Carroll

Tennis-Full circle moment for Bouchard as Canadian ends career on home soil
Tennis-Full circle moment for Bouchard as Canadian ends career on home soil

July 30 - Canadian Eugenie Bouchard brought the curtain down on her career on Wednesday after the former world number five lost 6-2 3-6 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open in Montreal.

The 31-year-old, who announced earlier this month that the tournament in her hometown would be her last, looked overmatched against 17th seed Bencic in the first set but rallied in the second, breaking with a blistering forehand to take a 5-3 lead before going on to level the match.

Bouchard then seized a 3-1 lead in the decider but Bencic clawed her way back and sealed victory when the Canadian's backhand drifted wide.

"It's so special to play my last match here in Montreal, on this court and in front of you guys," Bouchard said at an emotional retirement ceremony.

"I remember being a little kid, sitting in these stands hoping and dreaming that I would play on this court one day, so it feels like a full circle moment to finish my career here."

Bouchard's best year was 2014 when she reached the semi-finals of the French and Australian Opens, and the final of Wimbledon.

She plays on the Professional Pickleball Association Tour, which she joined ahead of the 2024 season.

In other Montreal matches, two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula, Australian Open winner Madison Keys and Briton Emma Raducanu all advanced to the third round with straight sets wins on Wednesday.

In the men's tournament, which is being played in Toronto, Ben Shelton beat Adrian Mannarino of France 6-2 6-3 and the fourth seed will next face fellow American Brandon Nakashima in the third round.

American Frances Tiafoe battled back to defeat Japan's Yosuke Watanuki 1-6 7-5 7-6 and will next face Australia's Aleksandar Vukic.

Former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas continues to struggle on tour, the Greek falling to Australian Christopher O'Connell 6-4 4-6 6-2.

Tsitsipas, who has fallen to 30th in the world, said last week he had split with coach Goran Ivanisevic.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Tennis-Full circle moment for Bouchard as Canadian ends career on home soil
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On