Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Tennis-Kudermetova and Mertens win Wimbledon women's doubles title

Reuters |
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 08:42 PM IST

LONDON -Eighth seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens fought back from a set down to win their first Grand Slam as a pair, beating Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko 3-6 6-2 6-4 in the Wimbledon women's doubles final on Sunday.

It was the first major title for Russia's Kudermetova, who was on the losing side in the 2021 final against Mertens and Hsieh. The second Wimbledon crown for Belgian Mertens took her to five Grand Slam doubles titles.

"It's been incredible," a tearful Mertens said as she summed up a memorable Wimbledon campaign, having also reached the fourth round in the singles.

In the first set, Kudermetova held to go 3-1 up but the fourth seeds then won five straight games. The 28-year-old Russian led the charge in the second set, holding twice as the pair got three breaks in a row to force a third set.

Hsieh, who has won seven majors in women's doubles including four Wimbledon titles, won a prolonged exchange with Kudermetova from the baseline to get the first break of the third set, before Ostapenko held without losing a point to take 4-2 lead.

But erroneous returns from Hsieh hit the net as the eighth seeds broke back, and Kudermetova held to go 5-4 up before Ostapenko went long to lose a 26-shot rally and bring up match point.

Kudermetova's backhand from close range cut across the court to secure the match, finally fulfilling her dream of lifting the trophy at the All England Club.

"A few years ago I was playing in the final here against Elise... I lost that final and it was so painful. Today I said to myself, I really want this," Kudermetova said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

